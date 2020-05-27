Lawrence A. Audet passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. He was 61 years old. Larry is survived by his sisters, Jeannie Starr (NJ) and Nancy Rich (NC) and his brother, Roger J. Audet, Jr. of Goffstown, NH. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins and made them all feel like they were his "favorite."
Larry was a carefree soul and always knew how to make people laugh. He had a great sense of humor and lived a simple life. His brutal battle with dementia is now over and he can rest in peace.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines, a private burial will take place at Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown, NH. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.
"One love, one blood. One life, you got to do what you should. One life, with each other, sisters, brothers. One life, but we're not the same. We get to carry each other, carry each other." ~Bono
"Ciao! for Now"
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.