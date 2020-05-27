Lawrence A. Audet
Lawrence A. Audet passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. He was 61 years old. Larry is survived by his sisters, Jeannie Starr (NJ) and Nancy Rich (NC) and his brother, Roger J. Audet, Jr. of Goffstown, NH. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins and made them all feel like they were his "favorite."

Larry was a carefree soul and always knew how to make people laugh. He had a great sense of humor and lived a simple life. His brutal battle with dementia is now over and he can rest in peace.

Due to the current social distancing guidelines, a private burial will take place at Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown, NH. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.

"One love, one blood. One life, you got to do what you should. One life, with each other, sisters, brothers. One life, but we're not the same. We get to carry each other, carry each other." ~Bono

"Ciao! for Now"

For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Bruce and I [Robert] will miss you.Being our next door neighbors you all are more like family.
Robert W. Rogers
Neighbor
May 26, 2020
Ill miss you Larry and think of you often. Peace out
Favorite Auntie Carol
Family
