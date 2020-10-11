Lawrence A. "Larry" Brown, 78, longtime resident of Wilton, NH died on October 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nashua, NH.
He was born in Lexington, MA on April 5, 1942, a son of Otis S. and Elizabeth (Miller) Brown. Larry was raised and educated in Lexington, MA and graduated from Milford High School in 1960. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Plymouth State College.
He made his home in Wilton for more than 50 years. Larry started his long distinguished 35+ Year teaching career starting at Appleton Academy in New Ipswich then continuing at Merrimack High School, teaching business and then graphic arts and tech education, along with Adult Ed.A He retired from teaching in 2000 and stayed on as the school district printer. Larry was also the Wilton School District Treasurer for many years as well as a part time bank teller starting with Indian Head Bank and ending with Sovereign Bank.
Larry enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling and most especially loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Susan E. Brown.
Family members include his wife of 29 years, Janet L. (Redford) Brown of Wilton, NH; two daughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Ron Fischer of Merrimack, NH and Sophie Brown of Wilton, NH; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Christopher and Christine Brown of Germany, and Allen Brown of Wilton, NH; five grandchildren, Kourtni Patten, Raymond Brown, Faith Brown, Susan Fischer and Katherin Fischer; two brothers and a sister-in-law, James and Kiyoko Brown of Las Vegas, NV, and Robert Brown of NC; a sister-in-law, Donna Brown of FL; many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are on Wednesday, October 14th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, followed by cremation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 am in the Village Bible Church, Middle Street, Amherst, NH. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton, at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, the American Diabetes Association, the Village Bible Church or a charity of your choice
. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com