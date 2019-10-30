LONDONDERRY - Lawrence Anthony "Larry" Rose Jr., 73, of Londonderry, NH, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Stoneham, Mass., on June 19, 1946, a son of the late Ethel (Green) and Lawrence A. Rose Sr. Larry was educated in the Wakefield, Mass., school system where he spent most of his childhood years and was most recently a resident of Londonderry since 1981.
He worked for several companies over the years, but his greatest pride was in running his own business, "Universal Images" for more than 21 years.
Larry was known for his quick wit, his love of his Mustangs, and being a Broncos fan. He also enjoyed in-depth car conversations, spending time with his friends, and his greatest love was being with his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Kim (Westbrook) Rose of Londonderry; a son, Brandon Rose and his wife Fallyn of Londonderry; a daughter, Britney Rose, of Londonderry; his pride and joy grandson, Connor; one sister, Dianne Roberto and husband William of Jefferson, Mass.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Marie Smelstor.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Hovey Road, Londonderry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01710, earmarked for Pancreatic Cancer research.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 30, 2019