Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence A. Rose Jr.. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LONDONDERRY - Lawrence Anthony "Larry" Rose Jr., 73, of Londonderry, NH, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Stoneham, Mass., on June 19, 1946, a son of the late Ethel (Green) and Lawrence A. Rose Sr. Larry was educated in the Wakefield, Mass., school system where he spent most of his childhood years and was most recently a resident of Londonderry since 1981.



He worked for several companies over the years, but his greatest pride was in running his own business, "Universal Images" for more than 21 years.



Larry was known for his quick wit, his love of his Mustangs, and being a Broncos fan. He also enjoyed in-depth car conversations, spending time with his friends, and his greatest love was being with his family.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Kim (Westbrook) Rose of Londonderry; a son, Brandon Rose and his wife Fallyn of Londonderry; a daughter, Britney Rose, of Londonderry; his pride and joy grandson, Connor; one sister, Dianne Roberto and husband William of Jefferson, Mass.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Marie Smelstor.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Hovey Road, Londonderry.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01710, earmarked for Pancreatic Cancer research.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

LONDONDERRY - Lawrence Anthony "Larry" Rose Jr., 73, of Londonderry, NH, passed away peacefully Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born in Stoneham, Mass., on June 19, 1946, a son of the late Ethel (Green) and Lawrence A. Rose Sr. Larry was educated in the Wakefield, Mass., school system where he spent most of his childhood years and was most recently a resident of Londonderry since 1981.He worked for several companies over the years, but his greatest pride was in running his own business, "Universal Images" for more than 21 years.Larry was known for his quick wit, his love of his Mustangs, and being a Broncos fan. He also enjoyed in-depth car conversations, spending time with his friends, and his greatest love was being with his family.He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Kim (Westbrook) Rose of Londonderry; a son, Brandon Rose and his wife Fallyn of Londonderry; a daughter, Britney Rose, of Londonderry; his pride and joy grandson, Connor; one sister, Dianne Roberto and husband William of Jefferson, Mass.; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Marie Smelstor.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Hovey Road, Londonderry.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01710, earmarked for Pancreatic Cancer research.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.