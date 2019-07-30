Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Mike" Considine. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Lawrence "Mike" Considine, 63, of Manchester, an extraordinarily loving, generous, and loyal husband, father and grandfather, died Friday, July 26, 2019, of natural causes after mountain biking at Bear Brook State Park.



Born in Castro Valley, Calif., on April 5, 1956, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Nancy (DeCou) Considine. He was a resident of Manchester for the past three years, formerly living in Londonderry for 34 years.



In 1974, he graduated from Lowell High School, Lowell, Mass. In addition, he graduated the University of Lowell in 1980.



Mike was employed by Textron Defense Systems in Wilmington, Mass., as a chief engineer before retiring in January 2018.



He was a member of the Textron Retirees Association and the New England Mountain Biking Association. He enjoyed traveling with Margaret, spending time outdoors, hiking, and mountain biking. For the past 15 years, he hiked the Grand Canyon.



Family members include his wife, Margaret (Kelley) Considine of Manchester; two sons, Stephen M. Considine of Andover, Mass., and Christopher M. "Kif" Considine and his wife Brianne (Mullen) Considine of Goffstown; two granddaughters, Genevieve Colleen Considine and Meredith Crickett Considine; his siblings, John Considine, Charlie Considine, and Marjorie Harnum and her husband Doug, all of Lowell, Mass.; his uncles and aunts, Jack and Fran Considine of Townsend, Mass., and Brian and Louise Considine of Chelmsford, Mass.; his in-laws, Maureen Putney of Bedford, Paul "PJ" Kelley and his wife Cathy, and MaryJo Costello and her fiance Norm Hatfield, all of Coventry, R.I.; his best friend and best man, David E. Campbell of Chelmsford, Mass.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. The funeral service is Thursday at 5 p.m. at the close of calling hours. Cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation (



