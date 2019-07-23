Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc 91 Long Sands Rd York , ME 03909 (207)-363-3531 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc 91 Long Sands Rd York , ME 03909 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Christopher Church 4 Barrell Lane York , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Maj. Gen. Lawrence E. Day, 77, U.S. Air Force (ret.), of Cape Neddick, died July 17, 2019, with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Born in Lowell, Mass., in 1941, he was the son of the late Eric and Alice (Clark) Day.



In 1959, he graduated from the Keith Academy. He earned a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1963 and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1972.



Upon graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant and assigned to the 389th Tactical Fighter Squadron to fly F-4s. In 1966, he was deployed with his squadron to South Vietnam, where he flew more than 220 combat missions. He was a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours. Major General Day's decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal.



After retiring in 1993, Larry was the CFO of Bay Path College and club manager of York Golf & Tennis. Upon full retirement, he volunteered for St. Christopher's Catholic Church, York Hospital Surgical Center and York Food Pantry.



Family members include his wife of 56 years, Frances E. (Byrd) Day; his three children, Lawrence E. Day Jr. and wife Kelli, Frances P. Day, and Shawn P. Day and wife Jodi, all of New Hampshire; the loves of his life, his six grandchildren, Alexandra, Katherine, Stuart, Calvin, Amelia and Macy; his brothers, David Day, Joseph Day and wife Ann, William Day and wife Terry, Kevin Day; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine.



A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, at 1 p.m. from St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine, followed by a private burial.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the York Food Pantry.



Visit





CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Maj. Gen. Lawrence E. Day, 77, U.S. Air Force (ret.), of Cape Neddick, died July 17, 2019, with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer.Born in Lowell, Mass., in 1941, he was the son of the late Eric and Alice (Clark) Day.In 1959, he graduated from the Keith Academy. He earned a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1963 and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1972.Upon graduation, he was commissioned a second lieutenant and assigned to the 389th Tactical Fighter Squadron to fly F-4s. In 1966, he was deployed with his squadron to South Vietnam, where he flew more than 220 combat missions. He was a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours. Major General Day's decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal.After retiring in 1993, Larry was the CFO of Bay Path College and club manager of York Golf & Tennis. Upon full retirement, he volunteered for St. Christopher's Catholic Church, York Hospital Surgical Center and York Food Pantry.Family members include his wife of 56 years, Frances E. (Byrd) Day; his three children, Lawrence E. Day Jr. and wife Kelli, Frances P. Day, and Shawn P. Day and wife Jodi, all of New Hampshire; the loves of his life, his six grandchildren, Alexandra, Katherine, Stuart, Calvin, Amelia and Macy; his brothers, David Day, Joseph Day and wife Ann, William Day and wife Terry, Kevin Day; and nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, at 1 p.m. from St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine, followed by a private burial.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the York Food Pantry.Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close