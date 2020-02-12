MANCHESTER - Lawrence "Larry" Grenier passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, in Elliot Hospital from medical complications.
For 18 years, he lived on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, and resided 10 years in Puerto Rico.
Larry was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. He was kind, humorous and always smiling. He will be missed.
Family members include his four siblings, Moe, Jane, Nancy and Jimmy.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in Belmont Hall in Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020