Lawrence "Joe" L. Skillings Jr died on October 14, 2020 at Mass General Hospital after a long illness, with his loving family by his side. Joe was born in Manchester on December 10, 1939, the son of Lawrence L. Skillings Sr. and Edna (Mihoy) Skillings. Joe graduated from Manchester Central High School. He retired from New England Tel/AT&T after 33 years and those who worked with Joe often called him Larry. He was also a lifetime member of AT&T Pioneers. He was an inspiration to many, as he demonstrated time and time again how to overcome adversity. He was a kind family man who put people first. He was strong-willed and helped others when they needed it the most. He enjoyed woodworking and loved making his family and friends custom pieces. He loved his family above all else. He will be fondly remembered as a friend to everyone. Joe was a proud member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church; he served on the church board for many years. In 1998, Joe and Tina received the Diocesan Outstanding Service award by the Greek Orthodox Diocese of Boston. Joe is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 59 years, Athena "Tina" (Demetrakopoulos) Skillings, his children; Mark Skillings of Hooksett, John Skillings and his wife Renee of Hooksett, and Pamela McKinnon and her husband Kevin of Merrimack. He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren; Corey McKinnon, Tyler Skillings, Madison McKinnon and Allie Skillings, his great grandson Jameson McKinnon, his brother Leslie "Pat" Skillings and his wife Bonita "Bonnie" of Manchester, and his Godchildren; Lori Bouchard and Hunter Deihle both of Manchester, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Champagne of Auburn and his God daughter, Katie Proulx. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St (corner of Pine St), Manchester, NH. The Trisagion service will be held at 5:30 PM. We ask that all who attend please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines in accordance with the CDC. Due to current events, the Funeral Service will be held privately for the family Father Michael Kouremetis will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Joe's name to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104. Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com