NEWMARKET - Lawrence "Larry" Pickering, 72, of Ash Swamp Road, died Sept. 2, 2019, in his Newmarket home after a 5-year illness as a result of melanoma.
Born in Rochester on May 15, 1947, he was the son of Eleanor (Beals) Pickering. He moved to Newmarket at the age of eight.
In 1965, he graduated from Newmarket High School.
Larry lived a principled life, was quick with his humor, and was always willing to help someone in need.
Larry was a very committed man. Committed to his work, with 35 years of service at Public Service of New Hampshire. Committed to his town, where he held multiple roles in the Newmarket town government including town council and chairman, town moderator and budget committee. And committed to his family who survived him: a devoted wife of 39 years, Susan (Lavigne) Pickering; loving daughter, Ashley and her husband Scott Olsen of Andover, Mass., and his two grandsons, Samuel and Emmett; his mother-in-law, Pearl Lavigne of Epping; the extended Lavigne family; and a sister, Judith Coffin of Berwick, Maine.
Larry enjoyed good humor and good people, and spending time with family. He was quick with a joke to lighten the mood, but also wanted to help others as demonstrated by being a co-founder of the Newmarket Ambulance Corps.
In addition, he was a life member of the Newmarket Historical Society; a life member and past foreman of the Tiger No. 1 Handtub Association; and a life member of the New England States Veterans Fireman League.
SERVICES: A memorial visitation is Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Route 108, Newmarket, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Newmarket Recreation, 1 Terrace Drive, Newmarket, N.H. 03857. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019