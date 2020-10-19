1/1
Lawrence R. Guay
1931 - 2020
Lawrence R. Guay, 89, formerly of Concord, N.H., passed peacefully on October, 10, 2020, with family by his side.

Larry was born on March 14, 1931, in Concord the son of the late Wilfred and Lillian (Vien) Guay. He was raised in Concord and was class President and graduate of St. John's High School class of 1949.

He attended the University of New Hampshire, was a member of Phi Delta Upsilon and graduated with a B.S. in 1953. After graduation he entered the US Air Force and served as a 1st Lieutenant, earning the National Defense Service Medal.

Following his service he and Claire moved back to their hometown of Concord and raised their family. Larry went on to work for IBM for 32 years as a salesman, garnering numerous 100 Percent Club awards for exceeding sales quotas.

Larry was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of over 61 years, Claire (McGrath) Guay; his brothers, Richard Guay, Roger Guay and sister Thelma (Guay) Stevens.

Larry and Claire loved to travel, especially to Ireland and Canada and enjoyed their winters in Florida for many years. Larry was an avid tennis player and enjoyed hosting dinner parties with friends and family. He took up competitive ballroom dancing in his 80' and won many awards in his age class.

He is survived by his three children, Randy Guay, Kirk Guay (Jeanne) and Kathi Guay (Chris); his three grandchildren, Gavin, Sara and Sophia Guay; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lawrence Guay to the New Hampshire Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110.



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 19, 2020.
2 entries
October 17, 2020
I remember your mother Claire fondly, your Mon and Dad were a handsome couple, My they rest in peace together. Catherine Pappas
catherine pappas
October 16, 2020
Kirk and family. Sorry for your loss.
Beccie Watson
Friend
