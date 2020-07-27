Hampstead, NH: Lawrence R. Pellerin, Jr., 51, of Merrimack, NH, formerly of Pembroke, NH, passed suddenly on Friday July 24, 2020, at his summer residence in Hampstead.
Born in Manchester, NH, Larry was the son of Diane (Duval) and the late Lawrence Pellerin, Sr. He graduated from Goffstown High School, Class of 1986. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he met his wife, Arlene. Once they were both finished with the military, they settled down in Pembroke and Larry worked as a warehouse supervisor for Burndy, LLC, in Londonderry, NH.
An avid boater, Larry enjoyed spending time at the summer camp at Sanborn Shore Acres. But it wasn't just at camp that he was the life of the party. With his sense of humor and warm personality he could help people laugh and have fun just about anywhere. As a lifelong Bruins fan, he loved to cheer on his favorite team. Above all else however, Larry loved his family the most and adored being "Papa" to his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of thirty-two years, Arlene (Blatz) Pellerin of Merrimack, NH, daughters, Megan Lane and her husband Jason of Hampstead, NH, Melissa Trask and her husband Mike of Litchfield, NH, Amanda Pellerin of Merrimack, NH, brother Jeff Pellerin and his wife Heather of Dunbarton, NH, sister, Lisa Whynott of Goffstown, NH, grandchildren, Grant Lane and Hazel Lane, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Calling hours for Larry will be on Tuesday July 28, 2020, from 4 pm to 8 pm, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His Funeral Service will be on Wednesday July 29, at 11 am from the funeral home followed by Military Honors.
During this difficult and extraordinary time, please take a moment to show your support to the family by visiting our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com
to send a message of condolence to the family.