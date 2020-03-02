Lawrence "Larry" V. Hanagan, Jr., 77, of Manchester, NH, died February 6, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Rochester, NH on July 3, 1942, he was the son of Lawrence V. and Emilia (Daniels) Hanagan, Sr. Larry resided in the Queen City most of his life.
He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School.
Larry served with the United States Army.
In his early years, Larry co-owned and operated Next Door Pub. Later, he was president of Lee Equipment Corp for several years. Afterwards, he was a salesman at Bonneville and Son auto dealership
He was an avid New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, Boston Celtics, and NASCAR fan.
Larry will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family. His grandchildren were especially close to his heart.
He was predeceased by his son, Scott Hanagan as well as a sister, Susan Eldridge.
Family members include two daughters, Kelley Demers and her husband, Leo, of Manchester, and Stacey Raven and her husband, Peter, of Goffstown; four grandchildren, Courtney, Rebeka, Michaela, and Nikolas; three brothers, Michael "Mickey" Hanagan, Daniel Hanagan, and Timothy Hanagan, all of Manchester; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Following cremation, calling hours are Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 5 PM.
Urn encryptment with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2020