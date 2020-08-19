On August 15, 2020, Lazarus "Larry" Kalampalikis, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Born in the small village of Argyri, Greece, in September, 1938, Larry was the second youngest of six children. He spent much of his childhood traversing the mountains of Western Thessaly, routinely walking for days to bring back food for his family and spending nights sleeping alone under the stars.
In March, 1965, Larry emigrated to the United States and settled in Manchester, NH, the place he considered home. There he met the love of his life, Fredrika ("Rika") Spirou, whom he married later that year. Together, they raised three children: Hlias, Paraskeve and Eleni. Partners in parenthood and business, Larry and Rika owned and operated the iconic Manchester diner, Palace Fruit, where patrons always found good food and a cheerful welcome from Larry.
An avid sports fan, Larry's passion for the Boston Red Sox was exceeded only by his love of the Bentley University women's basketball, SNHU men's basketball, Ohio State football and Holy Cross women's lacrosse teams. He was an active participant in New Hampshire politics and a die-hard supporter of the Democratic party. In retirement, Larry often played host to many family and friends at his retirement home in Rye, NH and especially cherished visits from his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed quiet days on his porch observing all manner of wildlife, listening to Greek music and savoring fried seafood from Petey's restaurant.
To all who knew him, Larry was defined by his kind and generous spirit, sense of humor and devotion to family. An immigrant who came to the United States with nothing to his name, Larry built an enviable and, by any measure, a successful life. He owed his success to his cheerful attitude, a strong work ethic, the support of a loyal wife and an abiding belief in the American dream.
Larry was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Rika, in April, 2017; and, his brother, Nikolas, and his wife, Georgia, of Argyri, Greece. He is survived by his three children: Hlias ("Lou") Kalampalikis and his partner, Lynn Tabak, of Beverly, MA; Paraskeve ("Peggy") Pelky and her husband, Mike, of Tilton, NH; and Eleni Wenners and her husband, Doug, of Rye, NH. He also is survived by his five grandchildren, Caroline, Elizabeth, Ryan, Jonathan and Eleanor; a sister, Constadia Apostolou, of Athens, Greece; a brother, Spiros Kalampalikis, and his wife, Darlene, of DelRay Beach, Florida; Thomas Kalampalikis and his wife, Irene, of Manchester, NH; Milton Kalampalikis, and his wife, Rika, of Trikala, Greece; beloved in-laws, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Services: A private service will be held in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Manchester.
Private burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Assumption Church, Philoptochos Society, 111 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.