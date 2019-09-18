Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatitia Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LECANTO, Fla. - Leatitia A. "Juma" Richards, 90, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, in Lecanto.



Born in Concord, N.H., on Nov. 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Helen Guptill.



She was married 62 years to George E. Richards, who passed away in 2011.



Juma was a homemaker.



In 1972, she began substitute teaching at Northwood and surrounding schools. Her career with AT&T began in 1979 and after retiring, Juma and George moved to New Port Richey, Fla.



She served on Northwood School Board; was a 4-H leader; volunteered at American Cancer Society and many other organizations.



Juma had a quick wit, made the best Christmas coffee rings, and loved flowers and crafts.



Family members include her sons, Frank (Susan) of Longview, Texas, William (Lisa) of Miami, Fla., and Mark of Lecanto, Fla.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Warren Guptill of Deerfield, N.H., Paul Guptill of Melbourne Beach, Fla., and Philip Guptill of Barnstead, N.H.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Guptill.



SERVICES: Burial will take place in Northwood Ridge Cemetery at a future date.

