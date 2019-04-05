Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leila Gemme Connor. View Sign

BEDFORD - Leila Gemme Connor, 76, of Bedford, and formerly of Manchester and Clearwater, Fla., died peacefully on March 29, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia.



She was born Leila Frances Boyle in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 29, 1942, to Thomas E. Boyle Jr. and Virginia (Antisdale) Boyle. At the age of four, her family relocated to Milford, Conn., where she was graduated from The Academy of Our Lady of Mercy, Lauralton Hall, in 1960. She then earned a bachelor's degree from Newton College of the Sacred Heart (now Boston College) and a master's degree from the University of Connecticut. After a period as a high school teacher, Leila became an editor, then writer, authoring several books of nonfiction and many children's books.



In the late 1970s, Leila enrolled at Loyola University School of Law in Chicago. After her studies were interrupted by the death of her first husband, she went on to earn her J.D. from Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1984. Attorney Connor practiced in Manchester for several years, focusing on family and special education law. She was a passionate advocate for children with special needs. After losing her sight in 1993, Attorney Connor served for several years on the board of the New Hampshire Association for the Blind. She remained a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association until her death.



Leila married Francis Robert Gemme in 1964. They shared almost 15 years together, had three children and lived in Connecticut, California and Illinois before Leila lost her beloved Frank in the 1979 crash of American Airlines Flight 191. In 1981, Leila married David G. Connor, MD, of Manchester. They shared 29 wonderful years together until Dr. Connor's death in 2011.



Leila enjoyed practicing law, reading, writing, the beach, good movies and spending time with her family. She was known by all as a crossword puzzle wizard. She will be remembered for her fundamental belief in people's goodness, her sense of humor, warmth, sharp intellect, devotion to her two husbands and the tremendous pride she took in her children.



The family would like to thank Mrs. Connor's longtime caregiver, Eileen Finnegan, and the staff of Carlyle Place in Bedford.



Family members include her children Michael Gemme of Playa del Rey, Calif., Abigail Gemme of Manchester, and another daughter and son-in-law, as well as step-children Susan (Glen) Bossie of Virginia, David Connor of New York and Goffstown, Michael Connor of Massachusetts, and Christine (Fabrice Betoudji) Connor of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada; three adoring grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren; her siblings, Deborah Bowley of Bridgeport, Conn., Thomas Boyle, and his wife, Adele, of Madison, Conn., and Joseph Boyle, and his wife, Dennise Murray, of Philadelphia, Pa.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her two husbands, Leila was predeceased in life by her loving daughter-in-law, Lola Boyd Gemme and her step-granddaughter, Ashling Felicia Kagbo Betoudji.



SERVICES: The funeral will be held Saturday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Joseph Cathedral, Pine Street, Manchester.



Burial will take place privately in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Future in Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



