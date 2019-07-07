Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lemma (Smith) Rollins. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

She was born in Deerfield on December 28, 1925, daughter of the late Maurice and Lucille (Willey) Smith. Lemma grew up in Deerfield, attended the local schools and graduated from Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood. She had worked for Bourque shoe factory in Raymond and also Miller Shoe in Dover for many years before becoming a seamstress at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood in the mid-1970s where she worked for over 30 years.



In her younger years, she loved snowmobiling, enjoyed taking trips in the camper and skiing on the Deerfield tow rope. She also enjoyed working in the yard and crafting. She had a great fondness for all animals, especially horses and German Shepherds. In later years her constant companion was her beloved mini Schnauzer, "Tyler."



Lemma was predeceased by her husband, Howard C. Rollins in 1972; her sister, Barbara Gould and a brother-in-law Sherman Weeks.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Rollins and her partner of many years, Keith MacDonald of Deerfield; her siblings, Paul Smith and wife Martha of Deerfield, Brenda Weeks of Londonderry, Shirley Winslow and husband Jonathan of Deerfield, Dana Smith and wife Brenda of Deerfield; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on July 8, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH. A funeral service will be held on July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery in Deerfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., Laconia, NH 03246.



