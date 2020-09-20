Lena Belle (Riley) Archambault was born the day after New Years in 1929, daughter of Earl Riley and Irene (Emery) Riley. She would become the eldest of thirteen Rileys, and it would become her life's work to care for her family as it grew. She was educated in the Manchester school system, and worked at Beebe Rubber Co., Dohela Greeting Cards and Dionne's Cleaner in Nashua, NH. She married Raymond A. Archambault (predeceased) in Nashua, NH on May 12th 1951. They lived in Lowell, MA before moving to Nashua, NH where they raised their children.
She is survived by daughter Kathleen S. (Archambault) Walsh and husband John J. Walsh Jr., and son Raymond R. Archambault and wife Lynn Archambault, as well as her grandchildren Jon Hainsey, David Jette, Eric Matthew Archambault (predeceased), Sara Archambault and Kathryn Jette, and great-grandchildren Hayden, Alex, Eric, Jocelyn, Sawyer and Rosemary, and dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews and great-niblings of every kind.
She spent her happiest times with her family: cooking and caring for them, at summer camp or a school fundraiser, or for a famous Riley Christmas Party. She tended roses, read history, and played Yahtzee, crossword puzzles, cribbage and cards. She loved music by the Three Tenors, the Rat Pack, and Neil Diamond. She played tennis and loved sports-especially college football. She was a Red Sox fan and saw them win the World Series four times. If they'd have listened to her, they would have won forty. She defeated birth complications, cancer, and coronavirus. She told it like it is. She showed the toughness it takes to live a life focused on the thriving of others, and so her life was long and filled with love.
Lena died quietly on September 16th at Courville at Manchester NH, where she resided for the past two years.
Donations can be made in her memory to Corpus Christi Food Pantry and Assistance, 3 Crown Street Nashua, NH 03060 and to Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, Inc., P.O. Box 162 Greenfield, NH 03047, online at csrne.org
.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.