Lena C. Burke
Lena C. Burke, 86, resident of Rochester, NH, died on October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 24, 1934 in Milford, NH, the daughter of James Saraceno and Alba Aurora (Maffioli) Saraceno. Lena was raised and educated in Milford, and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1950. Lena made her home in Milford, NH for most of her life, and had also lived in Lawrenceville, GA and more recently in Rochester, NH.

Lena had been employed as a bookkeeper for All-Rite Tool Company and Chalet Suisse for many years.

She enjoyed trips to the ocean, her yearly foliage trips with friends, cooking, having company and most especially spending time with her family.

She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford, Holy Rosary Church, Rochester, NH and a member of the Catholic Women's Club.

Lena was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John E. Burke, who died in 2015; parents, James and Alba Saraceno; brother-in-law, Moe Mullally; and most recently, sister-in-law, Terese Mullally.

Family members include her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas S. and Laurie Burke of Farmington, NH; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela C. and Dean Larpenter of Sunapee, NH; Sharon B. and Mike Wells of Greenfield, NH; six grandchildren, James Burke and his wife Molly, Whitney Dore and her husband Ryan, Tyler Lebs and his wife Michelle, Shawn Larpenter and his wife Margaret, Stephanie Larpenter and Faith Larpenter; five great-grandchildren, Arlo and Levi Burke, Addison and Caroline Dore, Makenna Lebs and two additional great- grandchildren on the way.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 26th at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd, Rochester, NH 03867.Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith- heald.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 19, 2020
Doug and Laurie so very sorry to hear about the loss of your beautiful mom. The times that I met her she would light up the room. Such a genuinely sweet woman that will missed by all that knew her. She is at peace now and reunited with your dad. Thoughts are with you both. Mike and Julie Moody
Julie and Mike Moody
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
