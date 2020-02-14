DERRY - Lena E. (Lariviere) Vaudrien, 96, of Derry, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.
Born in Claremont on Nov. 24, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Flora (Lavoie) Lariviere. She was a resident of Derry since 1957, formerly living in Claremont.
Lena was a member of Lester Chase Post #9 Ladies Auxiliary, The American Legion, Derry. She also held memberships in the AARP, the 40&8 Club in Manchester, and the Chester and Londonderry Senior Citizens.
Lena was a communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry.
Family members include her two children, Linda M. Rioux and her husband Raymond of Londonderry, and Wallace T. Vaudrien Jr. and his wife Dena of Hooksett; three grandchildren, Mark Rioux and his wife Christine of Derry, Matthew Rioux and his wife Lauren of Avon, Ind., and Jeanette Bristol and her husband Tim of Londonderry; 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Thomas, Nicholas, Raymond, Luke, Nate, Sam, and Miles Rioux, and Bobby, Johnny, and Ryan Bristol; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wallace T. Vaudrien Sr. in 1997.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry.
A graveside service is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2020