MANCHESTER - Lena R. Johnson, 96, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Born on May 20, 1923, she was the daughter of Theodore Roustas and Wilhelmina Billodeau. Lena was predeceased by her husband, David; her sister, Mary; and her two sons, Robert in 1999 and Ronald in 2010.
In her life, Lena worked for Amoskeag Fabrics as a mender, J.M. Fields as a cashier and Home Insurance as a file clerk before retiring in 1996.
She was a member of Jutras Post, The American Legion. She loved to play Bingo, her daily puzzles and spending time with her family.
Family members include her daughter, Sandra and husband Dick Pinsonneault of Manchester; her sons, Ralph and his wife Hope Johnson of Raymond, and Rodney and his husband Jim Sheehan of Massachusetts; her daughters-in-law, Pauline Johnson of Manchester, and Denise Broughton of Laconia; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lena was beloved by many friends and family and will be truly missed.
SERVICES: Burial services are planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215 or www.diabetes.org
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2019