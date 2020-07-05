Never had the pleasure of meeting this highly accomplished man, but any Air Force Brat would be remiss in not acknowledging his most impressive service record. He must have had some incredible wartime experiences, and pray that someone got his combat testimony on an audio recording. I pass along my sincere condolences to his family & friends, who should all feel extremely proud and very lucky to have known him.



Thank You and Rest In Peace, Commander LaCasse

Scott Preston - Concord NH