1/1
Leo A. LaCasse
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
One of America's "Greatest Generation" Heroes, Leo A. LaCasse, 99, United States Air Force, (retired), passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at The VA Medical Center, Salem, Va., and joined his beloved wife, Anne Marrie Vallier LaCasse, in Heaven. He was born on July 4, 1920 in Manchester, N.H., where he attended local schools and joined the National Guard in 1935. During World War II, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1943 after graduating from U.S. Army Air Corps Flight School.

He became the pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber, "The Lady Anne," and was assigned to the 8th Air Force in England where he flew 35 missions over German occupied territory. A veteran of 28 years in the United States Air Force, he had assignments in England, Germany, Alaska, Korea, Vietnam, Hawaii, and Thailand.

His military decorations include, the French Legion of Honor (the highest award given by the Republic of France), the Legion of Merit, Silver Star, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, eight Air Medals, three Purple Heart Medals, the French Air Medal, the Army and Air Force Commendation Medals, two Presidential Unit Citations, Department of Defense Badge, and nine Theater of Operations Medals. He wore the Command Pilot's Wings, the French Pilot's Wings, and flew mostly heavy bombers throughout his military service.

He retired from the Air Force in 1968 and accepted an assignment with the National Security Agency as Deputy Chief of Station in Harrogate, England. He left government service in 1972 and dedicated his life as a sports reporter and photographer in support of charitable organizations for 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion, The Air Force Association, The Purple Heart Association, the 8th Air Force Fellowship, The Disabled American Veterans Association, The Elks Club, a long-time member and Secretary of the Roanoke Camera Club, a member of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club and a frequent contributor to the Roanoke Sports Journal.

He is survived by his daughter, Nicky Fannin of Roanoke; his son, Thomas LaCasse and wife, Sharon, of Cape Coral, FL; grandson, Luke Fannin and wife, Rebecca, of Falls Church, Va.; granddaughter, Michelle LaCasse of Lakewood, CO; grandson, Christopher LaCasse and wife, Katie of Brighton, CO; great-grandsons, Gavin and Asher LaCasse of Lakewood, CO, and Corbin LaCasse of Brighton, CO; nephew, Dave LaCasse and wife, Pat of Patterson, NY; niece, Susan Hughes and nephew, Richard LaCasse of Springfield, MA.

The family will receive visitors from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Ave., Roanoke. A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church on Rt. 419, Roanoke. Please arrive early to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions which will require you to wear masks, be checked in and be seated. Seating is limited.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society of Roanoke, or to The American Heart Association Roanoke, Va.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Memorial Mass
04:00 PM
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will keep you in our hearts and prayers. I hope the Lacasse brothers and sisters are having a huge card game in heaven.
Diane Lessard
Family
June 30, 2020
Never had the pleasure of meeting this highly accomplished man, but any Air Force Brat would be remiss in not acknowledging his most impressive service record. He must have had some incredible wartime experiences, and pray that someone got his combat testimony on an audio recording. I pass along my sincere condolences to his family & friends, who should all feel extremely proud and very lucky to have known him.

Thank You and Rest In Peace, Commander LaCasse
Scott Preston - Concord NH
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved