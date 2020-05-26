Leo Arthur Cote
1935 - 2020
Leo Arthur Cote, 84, passed away at Catholic Medical Center on May 22, 2020. Born in Asbestos, Quebec, Canada on August 18, 1935, Leo was a son of the late Raoul and Marie Anna Cote. He shared nearly 62 years of marriage with his wife, Rita (Carette) Cote, with whom he had two children, Mark and Nicole.

Leo spent his childhood in Canada, moving to Manchester when he was eight years old. He was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School and a 1958 graduate of New Hampshire School of Accounting. He proudly served two years in the United States Army. Leo was the owner of the Derry Country Store and later retired from Marjam Supply Company, where he was the yard foreman. Leo was very active with the American Legion Sweeney Post, where he previously served as Post Commander. He was also involved in the Catholic War Veterans organization. Leo's passion was singing in the church choir at Saint Anthony Parish.

Leo is survived by his wife, Rita Cote of Manchester; his children, Mark Cote and Nicole Claypool, both of Manchester; his grandson, Sean Claypool of Pembroke; his sisters, Sr. Carmel Cote FMM of Canada, Sr. Reine Marie Cote PM of Manchester, Rachel Brochu and her husband Donald of Massachusetts; his brother, Renald Cote and his wife Diane of Epping; his sister-in-laws, Jacqueline Cote of Vermont and Laura Pelletier of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by several siblings.

Leo will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Mausoleum with a private ceremony. A Celebration of Leo's life will be held at a later date.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Leo's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 25, 2020
Dear Rita & Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Leo was a special man who will be sorely missed.
Ken & Roberta O'Brien
Friend
