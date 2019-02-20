Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo E. Pellerin. View Sign

Leo E. Pellerin, 88, of Wilton, NH, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH. He was born on November 8, 1930, in Milford, NH, the son of Emilien and Bernadette (Bergeron) Pellerin.



Leo served in the



He and Janet met dancing over 60 years ago and continued dancing together every Saturday evening until just recently. Leo enjoyed playing violin and piano at many of the family gatherings. He loved watching the Red Sox and Celtics. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, and singing in his church choir. Family was very important to Leo. He loved family gatherings and holiday celebrations, where he could spend time with relatives, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



He was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Wilton, a former commander for the American Legion of Wilton, and was the longest marching Color Guard soldier in the Wilton Memorial Day Parade, marching for 52 years.



Leo is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janet Pellerin, of Wilton, NH; his sons, Michael K. Pellerin and his wife, Linda, of Wilton, NH, James A. Pellerin and his wife, Jacqueline, of Milford, NH, Phillip J. Pellerin and his wife, Rebecca, of Francestown, NH; his daughter, Elaine M. Bunker and her husband, Peter, of Hudson, NH; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rose Marie Macutkiewicz, of Westfield, MA.



Family and friends are warmly invited to calling hours, at Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH, Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4â€¯p.m. to 8â€¯p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Church, in Merrimack, NH, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11â€¯a.m., followed by military honors.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Legion.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.





