Leo G. Bell, Jr., of Manchester, passed away quietly on March 14, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, NH after a long illness



Born in Manchester on July 3, 1940, he was the son of the late Leo G. Sr. and Sonia (Giguere) Bell. He attended the Manchester School System. Leo was employed by the Hillcrest Nursing Home until his retirement.



An honorably discharged veteran, Leo proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany as a truck driver and mechanic.



Leo loved all outdoor activities, especially fishing and hunting, visiting with family members, and spending time with his grandchildren. But most of all, he loved taking his long-time companion, Bandit, for rides every morning.



Leo is survived by his two sons, Christopher and Matthew Bell of Manchester; four grandchildren, Lucas, Ariana, Victoria, and Lyra, all of Manchester; his sisters, Jeannine Lemire of Manchester and Jacqueline Kierstead of Ft. Collins, CO; his brother, Donald Bell and wife Loretta of Manchester; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by his two brothers, Andrew and Anatole Bell; and nephew, David Kierstead.



ARRANGEMENTS: His Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at the St. Augustin Cemetery Chapel, South Beech St., Manchester, on Thursday, March 19 at 11:00AM. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for all the quality care given to Leo. To view Leo's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







