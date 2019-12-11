MANCHESTER - Leo J. Beland, 85, of Manchester, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Sherbrooke, Canada, on Sept. 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Alexandre and Marie Ange (Plante) Beland.
He would later settle in Manchester at the age of 16, where he eventually met and married his best friend and partner of more than 60 years, Ellen (Lovely) Beland.
During the 1950s, he served in Germany with the U.S. Army.
Adept with his hands, Leo worked as a mechanic since he was 10 years old, following his lifelong enthusiasm for restoring classic cars. His family will not forget memories of him fixing up the "56 Merc" that he loved so much, or the countless times he worked on the neighborhood cars just because he could.
In addition to his passion for classic cars, Leo was a diehard hockey fan, having played for and coached many teams throughout his life, as well as rooting for the Boston Bruins until the end. Memories of passions flaring on the ice will not be soon forgotten.
Most of all, Leo loved his family immensely, and he will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
He was predeceased by his three sisters, Violet, Therese and Jeannine.
Family members include his wife Ellen Beland; his son, Richard Beland; his daughters Diane Worsley and Lisa Beland; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. with a service beginning at 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019