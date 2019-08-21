Leo J. Morency, 82, of Manchester, died Aug. 19, 2019, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on June 8, 1937, to Joseph and Gracia (Dussault) Morency. He earned an associate's degree in criminal justice from St. Anselm College and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
Leo retired from the Bedford Police Department as a detective and captain after 23 years of service. In retirement, he worked for Quirk Automotive Group in Manchester. He served in the NH Air National Guard for 28 years.
He was a member of the American Legion Sweeney Post #2, Knights of Columbus Council 92 and the League of 1,000 Men of the Precious Blood, all in Manchester. He had a great interest in genealogy and the Civil War.
He was predeceased by his parents and five siblings, Maurice, Amedee, Lucien, Roger and Albert Morency.
The family includes his wife of 62 years, Cecile L. (Desrosiers) Morency of Manchester; three children, Madeleine C. Morency of Saco, Maine, Priscilla A. Croteau and her husband, Denis, of Merrimack and Marc R. Morency and his wife, Cherry, of Pembroke; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Bouchard and Annette Belliveau and her husband, Joseph, all of Manchester; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019