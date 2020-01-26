Leo Joseph Gingras, 64, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, in New Port Richey, Fla.
Leo was born in Berlin, N.H., son of the late Edward and the late Gertrude (Dupuis) Gingras. He spent most of his life in Berlin prior to moving to Florida to live with his sister Jackie and her husband Ed in 2012.
Leo was active in and participated in local, state, and international Special Olympics. He loved bowling, music, dancing, and the Bruins.
Leo was predeceased by his parents, sister Lucille LeClair and brother Laurent Gingras.
He is survived by a sister, Jacqueline and husband Ed Welch of New Port Richey, Fla.; three brothers, Richard Gingras and his wife Lucille of Litchfield, N.H., Donald Gingras and his wife Linda of Nashua, N.H., and Norman Gingras and his wife Doreen of Safety Harbor Fla.; three nieces, six nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
SERVICES: Private graveside services will be held in Berlin at a later date. To share memories and condolences go to www.Fleury-Patry.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020