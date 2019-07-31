Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Leo "Joe" Pepin passed away on July 26, 2019.



Born in Berlin on Oct. 11, 1944, he was the son of Alice and Leo Pepin.



Joe spent his young days with his favorite playmates: a one-legged duck, a cat, a rabbit and a dog (that's farm life for you).



In 1962, he graduated from St Patrick's School, having forged reasonably decent relationships with the school's nuns, especially Sister Regina.



He joined the U.S.



He returned home to New Hampshire to settle down with Lucille (Labonte) Pepin and raise three fabulous kids (wink, wink) Craig, Keith and Mel (aka Melinda).



Racing never left him. Joe raced canoes, bicycles, funny boats and more with his kids as willing co-conspirators. He went on to find a passion for photography. He was a proud member of the New Hampshire Professional Photographers Association; had his work shown in several shows, and returned to his teaching roots by becoming a photography instructor at Bedford School District's adult education program.



He passion for photography led him to become a park ranger with the National Park Service after he retired from 40-plus years in the computer industry. For those that visited Rainbow Bridge in 2011 you should feel lucky. He was great at his job and shared the history of the area with a passion. Being a park ranger finally earned him his long-awaited campaign hat.



When he wasn't teaching, taking photographs or hanging with his family, he was committed to raising funds for cancer research through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, walking each year since 2008, and the entire marathon route eight times. The past two years he traded in his battle with Heartbreak Hill to face his own cancer - which he did with grace, humor and an "I hate cancer!" attitude.



The battle waged, the outcome now clear, Joe sets off on what he calls "his next great adventure" with a "yeah, yeah, yeah, I know."



He will be having a reunion with his good friend Shirl, his brothers-in-law Richard and Ray, and his parents. We are sure he and Shirl have hours of photography technical discussions to get caught up on.



Family members include his loving wife of 52 years, Lucille; son, Craig and fiancee Elissa Turner; son, Keith and wife Elise; daughter, Mel and husband Tym Rourke, five amazing grandchildren who have been a shining light for him in life, Declan, Exelia, Isabelle, Salena and Benjamin; his beloved sister, Pauline Bergeron; and nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and many other family and friends.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed immediately at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, P.O. Box 3595, Boston, Mass. 02241-3595. Memo line: Cure AT/RT Now, Joe Pepin, or at



To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.







BEDFORD - Leo "Joe" Pepin passed away on July 26, 2019.Born in Berlin on Oct. 11, 1944, he was the son of Alice and Leo Pepin.Joe spent his young days with his favorite playmates: a one-legged duck, a cat, a rabbit and a dog (that's farm life for you).In 1962, he graduated from St Patrick's School, having forged reasonably decent relationships with the school's nuns, especially Sister Regina.He joined the U.S. Army "for a good meal" (he loved his mom, but Memere could not cook!) and soon got his sights set on earning a campaign hat. After being an instructor in the military, he headed off to White Sands missile base for a bit of adventure, computer work, and motorcycle racing in the desert.He returned home to New Hampshire to settle down with Lucille (Labonte) Pepin and raise three fabulous kids (wink, wink) Craig, Keith and Mel (aka Melinda).Racing never left him. Joe raced canoes, bicycles, funny boats and more with his kids as willing co-conspirators. He went on to find a passion for photography. He was a proud member of the New Hampshire Professional Photographers Association; had his work shown in several shows, and returned to his teaching roots by becoming a photography instructor at Bedford School District's adult education program.He passion for photography led him to become a park ranger with the National Park Service after he retired from 40-plus years in the computer industry. For those that visited Rainbow Bridge in 2011 you should feel lucky. He was great at his job and shared the history of the area with a passion. Being a park ranger finally earned him his long-awaited campaign hat.When he wasn't teaching, taking photographs or hanging with his family, he was committed to raising funds for cancer research through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, walking each year since 2008, and the entire marathon route eight times. The past two years he traded in his battle with Heartbreak Hill to face his own cancer - which he did with grace, humor and an "I hate cancer!" attitude.The battle waged, the outcome now clear, Joe sets off on what he calls "his next great adventure" with a "yeah, yeah, yeah, I know."He will be having a reunion with his good friend Shirl, his brothers-in-law Richard and Ray, and his parents. We are sure he and Shirl have hours of photography technical discussions to get caught up on.Family members include his loving wife of 52 years, Lucille; son, Craig and fiancee Elissa Turner; son, Keith and wife Elise; daughter, Mel and husband Tym Rourke, five amazing grandchildren who have been a shining light for him in life, Declan, Exelia, Isabelle, Salena and Benjamin; his beloved sister, Pauline Bergeron; and nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and many other family and friends.SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed immediately at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, P.O. Box 3595, Boston, Mass. 02241-3595. Memo line: Cure AT/RT Now, Joe Pepin, or at danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/JoePepin To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome. Published in Union Leader on July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close