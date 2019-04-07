Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev Leo R. Sauve. View Sign

The Rev. Leo R. Sauve, 86, of Nashua, N.H., went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident.



After graduating from Bowdoin College in 1954, Leo served in the U.S.



After a life-changing near-death spiritual experience, he became an ordained minister with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel where he served for 25 years.



Leo loved people of all ages and enjoyed bringing smiles to everyone he met with his witty sense of humor. Leo went out of his way to thank fellow veterans for their service and took the time to express his appreciation. Leo was brilliantly gifted to teach and motivate and was widely respected as a man of true faith.



Besides his wife Mollie, Leo is survived by three of his children: Alan and his wife Lovely, Charlene, and Paul, all of Nashua, N.H. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter Diana Marie in 2000. Leo is also survived by four grandchildren, Joshua Calaguiro of Dover, N.H., Jennifer Grimshaw and her husband Steve of Falmouth, Maine, Sarah and her husband Trey of College Park, Md., and Alissa Garfunkel and her husband Adam of Arapahoe, N.C. Leo also has four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Aynslie, Arabella and Eloise. Leo is also survived by his two sisters, Anne-Marie Levesque and Jacqueline Giering both of Salem, Mass. He was predeceased by his oldest sister June Marie Sauve-Boucher in 1984. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and close friends.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life for Leo will take place at Trinity Life Community, 12 Station Road Bedford, NH at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. All are welcome to attend.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to Trinity Early Learning Center located at 12 Station Road in Bedford, NH 03110.



Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua. (603) 882-0591.





