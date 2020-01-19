Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo V. Jezierski. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo V. Jezierski, 76, of Sandown and a former resident of Hampstead, died January 15, 2020 at his home from natural causes.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Leo J. and Martha (Majewski) Jezierski, he was also the step-son of the late Adele Strobel-Jezierski, and was raised and educated in Independence, Ohio. He graduated from Independence High School in 1961 and attended Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, OH, where he studied music and played tuba and string bass.



Mr. Jezierski enlisted in the United States Army in 1966, during the Vietnam War and served overseas as a member of the 4th USA Artillery Battalion Battery B. He rose to the rank of Captain and was honorably discharged in 1970 and was a recipient of The Bronze Star Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.



Following his discharge from the service, he worked as a regional manager for Radio Shack Corporation. He later opened Wise Auto, a used automobile dealership in Hooksett, with his son Andrew, and later relocated the business to Concord until his retirement. In his later years, Mr. Jezierski drove a bus for the Hampstead School District and won a trophy as Rookie of the Year in a school bus rodeo.



A resident of Hampstead for thirty years before moving to Sandown in 2010, he was an Eagle Scout and active in the Hampstead Boy Scout program as Cubmaster of Pack 33. He was devoted to his family and affectionately known as "G-Daddy" to his seven grandchildren. He had varied interests that include an interest in planes and a love of flying, and he earned his private pilot's license. He also enjoyed traveling, driving, and collecting ball caps from the many places that his visited. He enjoyed watching old movies and vehemently discussing politics. An avid New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns fan, he also enjoyed ballroom dancing, Big Band music and John Philip Sousa Marches.



He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Constance M. "Connie" (Faro) Jezierski, two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew J. and Linda Jezierski of Weare, and Andrew V. and Colleen Jezierski of Loudon, a daughter and son-in-law, Leighanne and Bruce Rudsit of Wrentham, MA, four sisters, Mary Bennett of Phoenix, AZ, Loretta Krebs and her husband Tim Holmes of Windemere, FL, Louise Jezierski and her husband Barry Goetz of Okemos, MI, and Katherine Galasso and her husband John of West Bridgewater, MA, a step-brother, Kenneth Strobel and his wife Janet of North Andover, MA, an A. F. S. sister, Siegrid Sperl of Austria, seven grandchildren, Jenna, Michael, Lauren, Alexander, Gregory, Rachel and Ryan, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Relatives and friends are invited to his Life Celebration to be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and will be followed by interment with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Mr. Jezierski's name be made to the Veteran's Administration Medical Center, 718 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH 03104. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit





