Leon C. Boisvert, of Pittsburg, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, one day after his 97th birthday.



He was born in Hooksett on March 28, 1923, the son of the late Hector and Emma (Brouillard) Boisvert. He lived in Hooksett for most of his life before retiring to Pittsburg in 1985. Leon was educated at St. George parochial school and Central High School in Manchester. Following discharge from the Army, he attended Hesser College, receiving a BA in Business Administration.



Leon served in



Leon lived in Hooksett from after the war until retirement in 1985. He worked for the Air Force at Grenier Field in Manchester as an accounting supervisor, then for Duracrete Block Co. for 10 years, and lastly as manager of the New England Brace Company.



He was also active in the Hooksett Fire Dept. for 39 years, first as a call firefighter and eventually rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. He also served on many other town committees, utilizing his expertise in accounting or firefighting. In 1975 he wrote a book on the history of the South Hooksett Fire Dept. Upon his move to Pittsburg, he came out of retirement to help the Pittsburg Fire Dept. and was instrumental in building the new public safety facility.



Leon and Anna first traveled to Pittsburg in 1946, together with Anna's parents, in search of good fishing in the many lakes and streams in the area. They returned many times, eventually buying land on Maple Mountain where they would build first a cabin, and then in 1985 enlarge it for year-round living.



After retiring, Leon and Anna wintered in Florida in Sarasota, eventually having a second home there in Venetian Park Estates, which is where he was introduced to wood carving through a group at the park. He quickly became very skilled at carving, particularly birds, fish, and wildlife. When in Florida, he would be found most days on the porch of their home working his magic in wood. He will be remembered through his numerous carvings, especially birds, that he gave as presents to family and friends and also made available for sale.



Leon will also be known for his Maple Mountain blueberry jam and raspberry jelly (no seeds!). He would gather the berries on the hillside of their land and make the preserves himself. Opening a jar that had been given as a Christmas present was always a reminder of warmer days.



He was a skilled builder, handy with design and construction. Most people would buy a pop-up camper or a lake boat, but Leon would view them at the store and then build his own.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and no better guide to the Great North Woods could be found. He tied his own flies and knew exactly which one would be needed at each of the fishing spots around the Connecticut Lakes. His enthusiasm and vigor as an outdoorsman continued well into his 90s.



After wintering in Florida for 25 years and seeing his friends pass, and only having "younger" people around, he decided to remain full time in Pittsburg, where, even into his early 90s, could still be found on his tractor cutting the field or grading the road, or in winter out plowing, snow-blowing and shoveling.



Leon is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Anna (Mehlhorn) Boisvert, who died in 2006; and by his sisters, Juliette L Lessard, Lorraine C Demarais; and brothers Maurice Boisvert and Norman Boisvert. He is survived by one remaining sister, Germaine Yergeau; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.



SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. Burial will be at the Lake Cemetery in Pittsburg at a later date, next to his beloved wife Anna.



Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com







