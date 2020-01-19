Leon S. Wells, Jr., 70, of Merrimack passed away on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 23rd, 1949 in Manchester, NH to the late Eleanor (Bailey) and Leon S. Wells, Sr. He was raised and educated in Derry, NH and graduated from Pinkerton Academy.
Leon loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a self-employed welder for many years and was once considered one of the best welders in New Hampshire.
Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by a brother, Dennis Wells.
Leon is survived by his loving wife of almost 37 years, Laurie (Brooks) Wells; two daughters, Sherie Wells and Katy Tewksbury; seven grandchildren, Paige Wells, Chase Wenzel, Tripp Wenzel, Tuesday Wenzel, Ford Wenzel, Ari Wenzel and Camryn Beckwith; three sisters, Judith Mabey, Joan Lorenz and Anita Cote, along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation hour will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from 12 noon - 1 PM. A memorial service will take place in the funeral home chapel at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Leon's family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the , 2 Wall St # 104, Manchester, NH 03101 or online at
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020