BERLIN - Leon W. Hawkinson, 90, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the Coos County Nursing Home.
Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Sverre and Annie (Pederson) Hawkinson.
In 1946, he graduated from Berlin High School.
Leon worked 18 years for the State of New Hampshire Department of Employment Security as a tax unit supervisor before retiring in 1989.
He was a life member of the Concord-Epsom Lodge of Elks. In addition, he was past Exalted Ruler of the lodge.
Family members include his nieces, Joan Riff of Berlin, Freda Hawkinson of Manchester, and Gail MacKenzie of Dublin, Ohio; and cousins, including Jennie Brown, Roger Pederson and Alice Pederson. .
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, June 5, at 2 p.m. in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Berlin. Interment will be at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, P.O. Box 416, Berlin, N.H. 03570; or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 Norway St., Berlin, N.H. 03570.
Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, are in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook appears at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on June 4, 2019