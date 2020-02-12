Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard E. Downes. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN - Leonard E. "Lenny" Downes, 83, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen, after a period of failing health.



Born in Franklin on Aug. 30, 1936, he was the son of the late Howard O. and Audrey (Morrill) Downes.



He attended schools in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954.



He served honorably in the U.S. Army from Sept. 24, 1954, until Sept. 23, 1957. Lenny was discharged with rank of SP3 (T).



In the late 1970s he and his wife Rachel took ownership of, and operated Laroche's Market, a family neighborhood meat and grocery store on upper Central Street in Franklin.



A truck driver for many years, Lenny worked for the former Giles Dairy in Franklin, Weeks Dairy, and Pike Industries in Tilton. To keep busy, Lenny continued working in the maintenance department at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia before retiring in 2000.



Lenny had a gift to gab and had a wonderful sense of humor. He certainly enjoyed eating out with his wife Rachel as often as he could. Not sure he ever went without his meals, and of course his snacks. His fastidious care of his property, gazebo and all, could be seen as you passed it on Willow Hill.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his four sisters, Betty Zanchi, Olive Shaw, Blanche Tilton and Phyllis Ingerson.



Family members include his wife of 64 years, Rachel (Laroche) Downes of Merrimack County Nursing Home; his two daughters, Brenda Johnson and her husband, Dan of Franklin, and Linda Murphy and her husband, Shawn of Gilford; his son, Ernest Downes and his wife Dina of Franklin; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Johnson, Allison Quinn, Tyler Murphy and Jerricko Downes; his sister, Pearl R. Corrigan of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.



Lenny's family wanted to acknowledge and thank the staff for the compassion and dignity shown to Lenny at the Peabody Home in Franklin and Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A graveside service will be held later in the spring when weather permits at the family lot in Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, with military honors. Burial will follow.



Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, N.H. 03235.



William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting with arrangements.



For more information, visit





