Leonard E. "Larry" Saunders Jr.
1938 - 2020
Leonard "Larry" E. Saunders, Jr., 82, of Bedford, NH, died August 24, 2020.

Born in Stoneham, MA on February 24, 1938, he was the son of Leonard E. Saunders, Sr. and Rita (Burns) Saunders. He resided in Manchester most of his life before moving to Bedford in 1995.

Larry graduated from Stoneham High School.

He served with the United States Army.

Until his retirement, he was an R.V. salesman with various dealers.

Larry was an avid golfer and a member of the Derryfield Country Club as well as the Intervale Country Club. His family was the center of his life. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Larry was especially proud of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

Family members include his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Deborah A. (Nutting) Saunders; a son, Leonard E. Saunders, III and his wife, Caren, of Plainfield, NH; three grandchildren, Miles, Benjamin, and Abby; two brothers, Richard Saunders and his wife, Mary, of TN and Kevin Saunders and his wife, Kathy, of Salem, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Following cremation, a private burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at a later date.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com .




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 28, 2020.
