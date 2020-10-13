1/1
Leonard R. "Lenny" Migneault
1939 - 2020
Leonard "Lenny" R. Migneault, 81, of Keene, NH, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a long illness. He was born April 6, 1939, in Nashua, NH, to parents Roger and Lillian (Daigle) Migneault.

Born and raised in Nashua, Leonard graduated from Nashua High School in 1956. He went on to join the Marine Corps Reserve's infantry unit in 1957 where he served for several years. He married Theresa (Ayotte) in 1958 at the Infant Jesus church in Nashua. In December of 1962 he joined the NH State Police where he worked as a State Trooper, eventually earning the title of Detective Sergeant. He retired from the police force in 1985. Lenny farmed all his life and owned Aching Acres Farm in Walpole, NH, for ten years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, anything that involved the outdoors.

Leonard is survived by his sons, Tom Migneault and his wife, Lisa, of Keene, NH, Jeff Migneault and his wife, Melanie, of West Chesterfield, NH; his daughters, Stacey Brown, of Charlestown, NH, and Christine Migneault, of Montana; his sisters, Joanne Michaud and her husband, Andre, of Nashua, NH, and Denise Hill, of Merrimack, NH; as well as twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Theresa Ayotte his brother, Henry Migneault and his brother in law Dan Hill.

A private family service was held and will be followed by a burial in the spring at St. Francis Xavier cemetery in Nashua, NH.

The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.michaudfuneralhome.com.



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Michaud Funeral Home
32 Maple Street
Wilton, NH 03086
(603) 654-6524
