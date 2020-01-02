Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Parish of the Transfiguration Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Leontine A. (Paquette) Nault, 94, of Manchester, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, at the Elliot Hospital.



She was born in Manchester on Oct. 7, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Alvina (Gagne) Paquette. She had worked for Velcro USA for 22 years until her retirement. Prior to that she worked at various jobs in the mills. She enjoyed knitting, doing puzzles, playing solitaire, visiting with her friends at the Manchester senior center and going to bingo. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed her stay at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and appreciated the care and dedication of the staff. She was the widow of Armand D. Nault who died in 1989 and was predeceased by a granddaughter.



Family members include three daughters, Claire Rousseau and her husband Roland of Concord, Diane Nault of Ashland, and Denise Lawrence and her husband Peter of Manchester; a son, Paul Nault and his wife Sue of Goffstown; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; and nephews, nieces, and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10:00 in the Parish of the Transfiguration. Committal services will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 519 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104. To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



