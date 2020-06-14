Hélène et moi , sommes très peinés de perdre un oncle avec qui on a eu beaucoup de plaisir, tout au long de notre vie ,un oncle toujours de bonne humeur et il aimait tant faire des jokes il était très comique donc nous garderons un souvenir impérissable .
Alors nous voulons offrir nos plus sincères condoléances à tante Laurette ainsi quà toi Yvon et Thérèse et a vos conjoints ainsi que vos familles .
Hélène et André Pouliot
Leopold Gagnon, 90, of Manchester, NH, died June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Sainte-Henedine, Quebec, Canada, on May 24, 1930, one of fifteen children of Leon and Claire (Laflamme) Gagnon. He resided in Princeville, Quebec, Canada before moving to the Queen City in 1960. He also lived in Lady Lake, FL for eighteen years.
Leopold was a talented cabinet maker with Hermsdorf Fixture Manufacturing Company for thirty years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Saint Marie Church.
As a husband and father, he was a rock, always decisive, loving, and compassionate. His family was the center of his life. He will be remembered for his humor as well as his kind and friendly ways. Leopold will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.
Family members include his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Laurette (Baril) Gagnon; a son, Yvon Gagnon and his wife, Susan, of Manchester; a daughter, Therese Boisvert and her husband, Gislain, of Manchester; six grandchildren, Jesse, Jennie, Tiffany, Joanne, Denis, and John-Paul; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Gagnon of Princeville, Quebec, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A calling hour will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Marie Church, Manchester.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Born in Sainte-Henedine, Quebec, Canada, on May 24, 1930, one of fifteen children of Leon and Claire (Laflamme) Gagnon. He resided in Princeville, Quebec, Canada before moving to the Queen City in 1960. He also lived in Lady Lake, FL for eighteen years.
Leopold was a talented cabinet maker with Hermsdorf Fixture Manufacturing Company for thirty years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Saint Marie Church.
As a husband and father, he was a rock, always decisive, loving, and compassionate. His family was the center of his life. He will be remembered for his humor as well as his kind and friendly ways. Leopold will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.
Family members include his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Laurette (Baril) Gagnon; a son, Yvon Gagnon and his wife, Susan, of Manchester; a daughter, Therese Boisvert and her husband, Gislain, of Manchester; six grandchildren, Jesse, Jennie, Tiffany, Joanne, Denis, and John-Paul; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Gagnon of Princeville, Quebec, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A calling hour will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Marie Church, Manchester.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.