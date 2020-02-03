Leroy C. Noyes, 95, of Nashua, NH died Friday January 31, 2020 at his home. Mr. Noyes was born in Naugatuck, CT on April 16, 1924, a son of the late Lauriston and Mertie (Stowe) Noyes.
Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 3 - 5pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A memorial service will follow at 5:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For a complete obituary, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 3, 2020