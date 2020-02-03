Leroy C. Noyes (1924 - 2020)
Service Information
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH
03038
(603)-432-2801
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
View Map
Obituary
Leroy C. Noyes, 95, of Nashua, NH died Friday January 31, 2020 at his home. Mr. Noyes was born in Naugatuck, CT on April 16, 1924, a son of the late Lauriston and Mertie (Stowe) Noyes.

Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 3 - 5pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. A memorial service will follow at 5:00pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For a complete obituary, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 3, 2020
