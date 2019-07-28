Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. James United Methodist Church Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy "Roy" L. Weldon, 95, of Goffstown, passed away on Sunday, July 21.



He was born and educated in Whitman, Mass., son of Albert and Elvira (Perkins) Weldon. Roy was married to Barbara Thomas on March 8, 1947. They moved to Manchester, N.H., with their family in 1963, and lived in Candia for nearly 20 years prior to moving to Goffstown in 1986. Roy worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co., as a merchandise manager, for 30 years, and later for Montgomery Ward until their closing. He continued to work, well into his 80s, most recently, at the New Hampshire State Liquor Store in Hooksett.



Roy was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for more than 40 years and served on many committees. Throughout his life, he enjoyed tap dancing, reading, and traveling. During WWII, he and Barbara performed in variety shows to entertain troops stationed in the greater Boston area. Most of all Roy, enjoyed singing with his grandsons and son-in-law. He was always ready to go on a vacation with a moment's notice, and loved a party, especially for his own birthday.



Roy will be deeply missed by his daughter Lesley Fallu and her husband Real of Goffstown, his son Gary and his wife Pamela Mahan-Weldon of Manchester; a brother Larry Weldon of Carver, Mass.; grandsons Daniel Fallu of Norway and Andrew Fallu of Long Island, N.Y.; a niece Patty Shearing of California, and many dear friends.



Roy is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Barbara, as well as a brother, Harry, and sisters, Dorothy, Evelyn and Lolly.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial service will take place at St. James United Methodist Church in Merrimack on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy's memory may be made to St. James Music Fund, 646 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054.



