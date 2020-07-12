1/1
Leslie Asanette (Batista) Duplessis
1967 - 2020
Hooksett, N.H. - Leslie Asanette (Batista) Duplessis, 53 of Hooksett on July 8, 2020 was gently and peacefully brought by her Lord and Savior to the place he prepared for her. Born June 5, 1967 in Cambridge, MA the daughter of Jose and Aurea (Soto) Batista, she grew up in Connecticut.

Leslie attended Manchester Central and was a proud graduate of both Lasell and Rivier colleges. Leslie was a very passionate and determined person with a deep devotion to her family. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker and educator. In her time as an educator, students loved talking to Leslie because of her willingness to listen. She truly cared about everyone she met and her radiant smile warmed the hearts of every person she came across. She was an animal lover and volunteered herself in humane and rescue efforts. She loved the beach, reading and taking walks. She will be greatly missed.

Leslie is survived by her dog Lula, who was her great love and meant the world to her. Her husband Brian Duplessis, sons Noah and Nathan, all of Hooksett. Sister Liz and her husband Peter Tennant of Bedford, NH and sister Laurie Batista of Manchester.

A small burial mass will be held for family, close friends and parishioners at Holy Trinity Polish National Cathedral on Saturday July 18th at 11:00 am. Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral home are handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful care givers for their compassionate work. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish National Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
Brain & family
So sorry for your loss
Dick Horan
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jane Hussey
