Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church 30 Church Street Laconia , NH Burial 2:00 PM Pleasant View Cemetery Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH

GILFORD - Leslie B. Nichols, 83, of Woodland Avenue, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in his home. Let us not mourn his passing, but instead celebrate his life.



Born on Aug. 31, 1936, in Thornton, he was the son of Gladys A. (Powell) and William F. Walker. He was then adopted by Frank and Priscilla Nichols of Hudson around the age of three. Leslie was their only child and he was called "Sonny" by all of his aunts, uncles and cousins. His sunny disposition and quick smile endeared him to most everyone. He was a Boy Scout, an altar boy, a paper boy, and a good student. He attended Alvirne High School in Hudson until the 10th grade. He gave up his studies and went to work for McElwain Shoe Co. to help make ends meet at home.



Leslie met Lucille R. Caron and they were married on Sept. 11, 1954. Leslie went into the



After his career with the service he came home and settled into life with his wife and two daughters, Diane Denise Phillips and Teresa Madeline Burris. He worked at Honeywell (Jewell) Instruments in Manchester for several years. Evenings he worked with his best friend Guy Landry at Landry's Motorcycle Shop in Windham. He was also a member of Pete's Roamers Motorcycle Club and raced for them. When his first marriage came to an end he worked laying forms for foundations with Thistle Construction and then went into oil delivery and furnace repair.



Leslie met Sylvia J. (McKenna) Ellingwood and they were quite a team. They were married on Nov. 11, 1973. Sylvia had three girls, Dawn Marie Hedrick, Leah Ann Bushnell and Jill Renee' Abbott. Together they made their home in Derry. The family was involved in St. Thomas Aquinas Church.



Les and Sylvia were part of Marriage Encounter and the Cursillo Movement. Eventually they moved to Litchfield, and then Meredith. Les worked for Fred Fuller Oil and Wallace Oil and was the vice president of the National Association of Oil Heat Managers for Vermont and New Hampshire. He also was a member of the National Gas Association. He was involved with the Lions Club. His faith was an important part of his life and he taught CCD classes at St. Charles in Meredith. The couple also welcomed children from the Fresh Air Program as well as Foreign Exchange Student programs into their home.



Travel and vacation were important, and for many years Les and Sylvia would pack up the RV and head out for the summer exploring the country. As the years passed and travel became more of a challenge they would settle in for the winter in their little slice of Heaven, Bakers Acres Resort in Zephyrhills, Fla. They made friends everywhere they went.



When they moved to Gilford they continued to support the church. Les took a job with Fisher Auto Parts, which he loved. He also drove with Bayside where he made many friends. Those fellas would get coffee in the morning and swap lies and go out for a nice dinner once in a while. They were the Romeos (Really Old Men Eating Out). They truly enjoyed each other's friendship.



When Les was in his 40s, with help he found his birth family. His father Charles was moved to joyful tears when they were reunited. Les thoroughly enjoyed the company of his two birth sisters, Ethyl Mabel and Unis Cora.



Friendship came naturally to Leslie and he was blessed with many friends. His best friends for life Guy Landry and Paul Zin were thick as brothers from the time they were in school. Will Bernier and Dick Boutin were always there in times of joy and sorrow.



Family members include his sister, Ethyl Conkey; his five daughters, Diane D. Phillips of Richmond, Va., Terry M. Burris of Merrimack, Dawn M. Hedrick of Corpus Christi, Texas, Leah A. Bushnell of Meredith, and Jill R. Abbott of Gilford; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren as well as many that have blended into the family through marriage; many friends; and his beloved dogs.



May we all take a page from his book and be grateful for the time we have and cultivate memories with the people we love.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. from St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the family plot in Pleasant View Cemetery, Mammoth Road, Londonderry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Family of God Baptist Church, Pastor Russell Guynn, 41237 Country Road 54 East, Zephyrhills, Fla. 33540 because they walk the walk and do a lot of charity work; New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, N.H. 03247 for his love of animals; or Central NH VNA and Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia, N.H. 03246 for all of their help and support.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and to view an online memorial, visit

