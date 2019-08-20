Leslie (Frank) Connor, 57, of Manchester died August 12, 2019 after a sudden illness.
Born in Concord, NH on October 15, 1961, she was the daughter of Christine (Knowlton) LeClerc,
and step father Maurice LeClerc. She graduated from Hillsboro-Deering High School and attended
Hesser College.
Most recently, she had been employed as a teaching paraprofessional at Concord High School.
Leslie loved to garden, dance and was a talented crafter. She deeply enjoyed poetry, laughing
and her new found role as a grandmother. She was a devoted advocate for nature and elephants and
will be remembered dearly by all whose lives she touched, past the moon and with all the stars.
Family members include her children, Joshua Frank of Philadelphia, Amanda Frank of York
Harbor, ME and Adam Connor and wife Kirsten of Goffstown; her grandchildren, Channing and Parker
Connor of Goffstown; her mother, Christine LeClerc of Manchester; her siblings, Laurie Frank of
Manchester, Stephanie Andersen and son Christian who was like a son to Leslie, Christian's wife Kaley,
and Richard Frank of Dover, Scott Frank and wife Shelley of Rochester, their children Jessica and Carrie,
Jessica husband Curtis and their daughter Amelia.
Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be
Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road.
Donations may be made in her memory to: www.worldwildlife.org/species/african-elephant
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2019