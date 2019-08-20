Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie (Frank) Connor, 57, of Manchester died August 12, 2019 after a sudden illness.



Born in Concord, NH on October 15, 1961, she was the daughter of Christine (Knowlton) LeClerc,



and step father Maurice LeClerc. She graduated from Hillsboro-Deering High School and attended



Hesser College.



Most recently, she had been employed as a teaching paraprofessional at Concord High School.



Leslie loved to garden, dance and was a talented crafter. She deeply enjoyed poetry, laughing



and her new found role as a grandmother. She was a devoted advocate for nature and elephants and



will be remembered dearly by all whose lives she touched, past the moon and with all the stars.



Family members include her children, Joshua Frank of Philadelphia, Amanda Frank of York



Harbor, ME and Adam Connor and wife Kirsten of Goffstown; her grandchildren, Channing and Parker



Connor of Goffstown; her mother, Christine LeClerc of Manchester; her siblings, Laurie Frank of



Manchester, Stephanie Andersen and son Christian who was like a son to Leslie, Christian's wife Kaley,



and Richard Frank of Dover, Scott Frank and wife Shelley of Rochester, their children Jessica and Carrie,



Jessica husband Curtis and their daughter Amelia.



Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be



Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road.



Donations may be made in her memory to:



To send an online message of condolence, please go to



