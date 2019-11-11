PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Leslie Elizabeth (Shaw) Christie, 58, passed away with her sons by her side on Oct. 23, 2019, in Port Charlotte.
Leslie was born on May 31, 1961, in Boston, Mass., the daughter of the late Bruce and Helen (Naylon) Shaw.
In 1979, she graduated from Manchester High School Central in New Hampshire.
Over the years, Leslie held several office manager positions. Most recently, she worked for the Charlotte County Courthouse as an administrative clerk.
Leslie moved to Florida in 2016, where she was the happiest. She loved the ocean and beach, enjoyed pumpkin rides, was a die-hard New England sports fan, and she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was especially proud of her two sons and their achievements. She could always be found listening to Jason Aldean, Queen and The Beatles.
In addition to her parents, Leslie is predeceased by her brother, Jeffrey Shaw.
Family members include her sons, Christopher Duquette and wife Amanda of Canterbury, N.H., and James Christie and wife Sarah of Barnstead, N.H.; four granddaughters, Gwenivere and Victoria Christie and Teagan and Paityn Duquette; and her brother's longtime girlfriend, Nancy Wead of Pittsfield, N.H.
SERVICES: A visitation is planned for Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A brief service will be held in the funeral home beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Leslie's honor to the Ocean Conservancy, https://oceanconservancy.org/, 1300 19th Street NW - 8th Floor, Washington, D.C.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 11, 2019