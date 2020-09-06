Leslie Norman died at his home in New London, New Hampshire on August 29th, 2020, at the age of 89 one month after an unexpected diagnosis of brain cancer.
Born in Coventry, England , he was baptized as William Leslie but swiftly became known to everyone as " Les." His parents Phyllis (nÃ©e Packwood) and Cyril Norman had four children: Les, John, Mary and Ursula. Les loved learning throughout his life. He first attended King Henry VIII Grammar School on a scholarship and later studied mathematics at Wadham College, Oxford University with great distinction.
After his graduation Les did his compulsory military service with the British Army in West Germany as a bombardier. This experience stimulated his lifelong love of travel. He then returned to Coventry to work for International Business Machines (IBM) in the nascent computing industry. On September 28,1957 he married Janet Mary Twelves and adopted her son, Anthony. They had two more sons: Timothy in 1958 and Nicholas in 1962.
The family relocated to Duffield, Derbyshire from 1960 to 1969 to live near his new job with Rolls Royce in Derby. They then moved to Lexington, Massachusetts where he worked for Corporate Tech, ITEK, United Brands, and ultimately Digital Equipment. Les officially changed his name to Leslie William Norman when he became a citizen of the USA in 1980.
Digital generously enabled Les to study theology at Andover Newton Seminary while working part time. Upon ordination with the United Church of Christ, Les became Minister at Sanbornton Congregational Church; he and Janet relocated to New Hampshire to start new lives.
Janet died in 1996. Les later found new love with Jane Shattuck Fox and they married in 1999. They first lived in Sanbornton and then moved to New London with Les taking on ministerial roles with local churches including First Congregational Church UCC Wilmot where he became a member and Danbury Congregational Church. Les made the most of retirement with Jane at his side. He taught continuing education courses, volunteered on the town's Conservation Commission and the two continued their work with Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) as well as other social justice organizations.
Les loved his family and loved life. He gave his studies, rugby, his squash game, orienteering, writing autobiographical short stories, mathematical puzzles, Lego constructions and his liberal politics his maximum attention and effort. He would have loved nothing more than to see this great country live up to its high ideals, so please go and vote!
Les is survived by his wife Jane Norman; his children: Anthony (Val Thompson), Timothy and Nicholas (Marcus Kundmann); his grandchildren: Luke, Zoe, Eric, Adam and Claire; his step-children Melissa Hanrahan (William), Sarah Fox and Amanda Goodfox (Joshua), and his siblings: John Norman (the late Elizabeth), Mary Waller (the late John) and Ursula Perfect (David); and many great-grand-children, step grand-children, nieces, nephews and special family members, including Marjorie Norman.
Celebrations of life will be planned for 2021 in both New London, New Hampshire and Oxford, United Kingdom. For information, updates, or to submit a remembrance message or video, please visit: www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the Southern Poverty Law Center.