ROCHESTER - Leslie Alison (Yinger) Vaughan, 45, of Rochester and formerly of Salem, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Alison was a talented artist and owner of Pixie Studies. She was a graduate of Ohio University at Athens with a degree in fine arts. She most recently a valued employee of Measured Progress in Dover. Having survived cancer at three years of age, she was the inspiration for the founding of High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire that exists to this day. Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, Alison is survived by her husband, Andrew Vaughan; her mother, Jacqueline Yinger and father Larry D. Yinger Sr.; her stepmother, Denyce Yinger; her brother Larry Dean Yinger Jr.; her sister, Colleen Kilbride; her niece, Lucy Elizabeth Yinger; her nephew, Graham Joseph Yinger; and loving relative and forever friends. Alison was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol Buck; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Helen Yinger. As per Alison's request, there will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 26 in Rochester and a memorial service at a later date in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.highhopesfoundation or Rochester Performance and Art Center, Rochester, N.H.

