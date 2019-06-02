Lester D. Langley, 94 of Merrimack, NH died May 29, 2019 at his home after a period of declining health. He was born in Nashua, NH on June 1, 1924 a son of the late Carl and Elizbeth J. (Dickson) Langley.
Lester graduated from the McGaw High School in Merrimack and enlisted in the US Army during WWII. He served in the European Theater of Operations in the 1st Army in Czechoslovakia and Germany.
Upon coming home, he engaged in home construction. Additionally, he did renovations to the Merrimack Congregational Church and the Merrimack Library. He built many fine homes in Merrimack, Amherst, and Bedford which stand today as a tribute to his exceptional workmanship. He developed Ichabod Dr, Crane Ln, and Catskill Dr in Merrimack. Lester served one time on the Merrimack Zoning Board.
Since childhood, he loved woodworking. As a teenager, he made and sold his handmade furniture door to door from his bicycle and trailer. His love for woodworking continued throughout his life; creating custom furniture for his family and friends.
Lester loved the "North Country" of NH, with many trips to North Conway, Gorham and Sunapee, as well as spending time with his family and friends.
He was pre-deceased by a daughter Donna Charles who died in 2013, wife of Bill Charles of Merrimack.
Other members of his surviving family, his loving wife of 20 years, Elizabeth Langley; three daughters, Pam Baker of Hudson, Cindy Duhaime and her husband Don of New Boston; and Lisa Volante and her husband Mike of Merrimack; his ex-wife Madeline (Worrad) Langley; eight grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a step-daughter Christine Neumann of Barre, VT.
Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH on Wed June 5, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Funeral service will be held in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3 Craftsman Lane, Amherst, NH on Thursday at 11AM. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at St. James United Methodist Church, 646 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH 03054 or to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. For more info or to sign an online Memorial Book go to www.rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019