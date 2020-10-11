Lester A. Waterhouse
Lester A. Waterhouse, 94, passed away at his Barrington home on October 6, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born May 30, 1926 in Rochester, NH, the son of the late Maurice and Iva (Swaine) Waterhouse. He was raised and educated in Barrington, the first six years were at the one room Waldron Hill School and for the seventh and eighth grades he attended the new "Big School" where there were two grades in one room. He graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1944. In 1943 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet Reserve program and was called to active duty June 1944. He was honorably discharged November 1945. He worked in the trucking industry starting as a truck driver and retiring as a terminal manager. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger days. Later in life his hobby was traveling in a motor home with his wife Barbara visiting 38 states and every province and territory in Canada that can be reached by highway as well as Newfoundland, going by ferry. They had many enjoyable adventures and made some wonderful friends along the way.
For 35 years Lester was a volunteer chief instructor for the N.H. Fish & Game Hunter Education program. He was a life member of the following organizations: The National Rifle Association, Major Waldron Sportsman Association, Rochester Lodge B.P.O.E. #1393, and the Barrington Historical Society. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited, The Winnebago-Itasca Travelers, and the Barrington Good Sam Roadrunners. He was a charter member and long-time volunteer with the Greater Barrington Chamber of Commerce. In 2007 he was named the Barrington Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by sons Carl (Kathy) Waterhouse and Daniel Waterhouse and daughters Eileen Jewett, Ann Adam, and Gail (William) Remick as well as eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by Barbara, his loving wife of 74 years, his son Stuart Waterhouse, and sons-in-law Daniel Trask, Harold Jewett, and Coloman Adam.
Due to Covid-19 a service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lester Waterhouse may be made to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in support of Macular Degeneration Research
. Gifts can be made online at https://www.masseyeandear.org/makeagift
or mailed to the Mass. Eye and Ear c/o Development Office, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to Massachusetts Eye and Ear (Mass. Eye and Ear) and include Lester Waterhouse on the memo line.
