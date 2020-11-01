1/1
Lewis D. Shackford
1954 - 2020
Lewis D. Shackford, 65, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Gardner, MA on November 2nd, 1954 to the late Richard Lewis and Lillian Mary (Astramowicz) Shackford. He was a graduate of Gardner High School and received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from UMass Lowell.

Lewis worked as a pulp and paper engineer for many years, the last few before retirement with Valmet in Nashua as Vice President of Innovation, and previously with GL&V.

Lew was full of life! He loved Shackford BBQ's (complete with potato guns, massive firework displays and scotch tastings), vacations at the lake and ocean, Caribbean travel, or just running around the yard with his grandkids. He was the consummate host and was always up for making charcuterie boards and having drinks with family and friends. He loved to play cribbage, Solitaire and beating everyone in Words with Friends. He appreciated good food, especially his own smoked salmon, croissants from CrÃ©meux, sourdough bread, mackerel and spicy beef Udon noodle soup. As an engineer, he lived to design spreadsheets, make lists of favorite authors, places to travel, service records for home appliances - whatever needed to be catalogued, and as of late, he charted his medications. He was always a gentleman and a true engineer. Most of all Lew loved his family. He was the very best husband, father, Grampy, brother and uncle you could ask for!

He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 42 years Sally Jane (Burnham) Shackford; two daughters, Liana (Shackford) Wojcicki and her husband David of Merrimack and Mallory Shackford and her fiancÃ© Tim Maslow of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Beckham, Poppy and Jackson; three siblings, Richard Shackford and his wife Georgette, Paul Shackford and his wife Barbara, and Phyllis Faiola, along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held at Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, NH Thursday, November 5th from 5:00PM-7:00PM. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Face masks will be required for all attendees to the visitation hours.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Templeton, MA in the spring for immediate family with a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date.

For those who wish, in-lieu of flowers, donations in Lew's memory can be made to St Joseph's Hospital Cancer Center in Nashua, NH.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Lee’s passing.
Your in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Kempi
Family
October 30, 2020
Dear Sally, There are no words adequate enough when a beloved spouse passes on. I am beyond devastated for you and your family. Lew was such a genuine and wonderful guy. Our love goes out to all of you during this very difficult time. Please know you're in my heart and prayers. I know that Lew's legacy will live on in you and in his children and grandchildren. With sincere sympathy and love, Carol
Carol Turnquist
Friend
October 30, 2020
I’m deeply sorry to know about the passing of Lew.
It’s a great loss for his family and colleagues.
I had the privilege of knowing him and respected him very much.
Lew was very friendly and warm person.
We will miss him a lot.

ELENA GORLANOVA
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Dear Lew,
Thank you so much for your passion, dedication and all the fun memories.
You orchestrated the establishment of GLV in Karlstad, Sweden and for this your Swedish friends will always be grateful.
Fredrik Bjorck
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Lew was a warmhearted gentleman who was so well respected and admired at GLV and Valmet. He never walked by me in the office hallways without saying Happy Monday, or Happy Friday, or something cheerful and encouraging. His face lit up when he talked about retirement with his family. I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Jean Gallant
Coworker
October 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to his family.
We will always remember him.
Svetlana Vinogradova
Friend
October 30, 2020
Sally and Family,
I'm so sorry for your loss, Lew was an amazing person always had a smile on his face every time he would say Happy Monday or whatever day it was.. Always pleasant to talked to. He will be greatly missed for sure. I was very shocked to hear of his passing. He had some many plans after retirement.
Kim Butland
Coworker
October 30, 2020
“Keep smiling!”

That is what Lew would always say. I can’t tell you how much Lew meant to me. A good friend and client for over 20 years. He always had my back when no one else did. And I always had the best times of my life when we got together. We were good at challenging each other in the best ways. I will miss him. God bless Lew, Sally and his family.
James Lowe
Friend
October 30, 2020
Dear Sally and Family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. It would otherwise sound cliche if it weren't true, but Lew was easily the best, most open minded, boss I'd ever had the pleasure to work for. But, more than that, I had come to think of him as a friend and it was my honor to know him. I was looking forward to a time past covid when my wife and I might share a nice dinner with Lew and Sally. Now I will look forward to a nice glass of scotch when next I see him. My deepest sympathies for Sally and the family.
Rob Schiavi
Friend
October 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear about your loss. I was working for Westvaco Luke Mill and we purchased a new bleach line from Impco and Lewis was the technical person from Impco. Lew made an impact on my life and I continued in the industry and retired 8 months ago. I wish your family peace and happiness.
Richard Watro
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Lou’s passing. Please accept my condolences. He will be truly missed. Sally, I am thinking and praying for you and the girls. May the wonderful memories you shared help you through this very difficult time. ❤
Patty Korianski
Friend
October 29, 2020
Dear Sally,
I’m so sorry to hear about Lew. He was indeed a special and imposing figure and, as a colleague in my days at IMPCO, a source of knowledge and competency. I will treasure many moments spent with him on the road as well during lunchtime playing PacMan. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Gustavo.
Gustavo Bottan
Coworker
October 29, 2020
So so sorry for your loss Sally. My heart breaks for you and your family
Diane Reidy
Diane Reidy
October 29, 2020
Sue and I are so sorry to hear of your loss. Goldie
Steven Goldstein
October 29, 2020
For my baby brother I love so much and will always remember the social times we had together
Phyllis Shackford Faiola
Family
October 29, 2020
Heart broken over your loss! Will miss his smiles and laughter.
Karen Sugalski
Friend
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
