Lewis D. Shackford, 65, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Gardner, MA on November 2nd, 1954 to the late Richard Lewis and Lillian Mary (Astramowicz) Shackford. He was a graduate of Gardner High School and received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from UMass Lowell.
Lewis worked as a pulp and paper engineer for many years, the last few before retirement with Valmet in Nashua as Vice President of Innovation, and previously with GL&V.
Lew was full of life! He loved Shackford BBQ's (complete with potato guns, massive firework displays and scotch tastings), vacations at the lake and ocean, Caribbean travel, or just running around the yard with his grandkids. He was the consummate host and was always up for making charcuterie boards and having drinks with family and friends. He loved to play cribbage, Solitaire and beating everyone in Words with Friends. He appreciated good food, especially his own smoked salmon, croissants from CrÃ©meux, sourdough bread, mackerel and spicy beef Udon noodle soup. As an engineer, he lived to design spreadsheets, make lists of favorite authors, places to travel, service records for home appliances - whatever needed to be catalogued, and as of late, he charted his medications. He was always a gentleman and a true engineer. Most of all Lew loved his family. He was the very best husband, father, Grampy, brother and uncle you could ask for!
He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 42 years Sally Jane (Burnham) Shackford; two daughters, Liana (Shackford) Wojcicki and her husband David of Merrimack and Mallory Shackford and her fiancÃ© Tim Maslow of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Beckham, Poppy and Jackson; three siblings, Richard Shackford and his wife Georgette, Paul Shackford and his wife Barbara, and Phyllis Faiola, along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held at Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, NH Thursday, November 5th from 5:00PM-7:00PM. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Face masks will be required for all attendees to the visitation hours.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Templeton, MA in the spring for immediate family with a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date.
For those who wish, in-lieu of flowers, donations in Lew's memory can be made to St Joseph's Hospital Cancer Center in Nashua, NH.
