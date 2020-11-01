Dear Sally and Family,

I'm so sorry for your loss. It would otherwise sound cliche if it weren't true, but Lew was easily the best, most open minded, boss I'd ever had the pleasure to work for. But, more than that, I had come to think of him as a friend and it was my honor to know him. I was looking forward to a time past covid when my wife and I might share a nice dinner with Lew and Sally. Now I will look forward to a nice glass of scotch when next I see him. My deepest sympathies for Sally and the family.



Rob Schiavi

Friend