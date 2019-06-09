Lewis "Bob" Mooney, 60, passed away on June 6, 2019 after a recent decline in health surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manchester on October 25, 1958, he was the son of the late Lewis and Leatrice Mooney.
Bob worked at Dairy Queen for many years and loved mowing lawns for his extended family and friends. He enjoyed his trips to Hampton beach, Foxwoods, as well as visiting and "advising" his daughter, Tammy, at her diner "The Bagg Lunch".
Bob leaves behind his wife, Susan (Thayer) Mooney; his daughter, Tammy Beleski and her husband Daniel; three sisters, Cynthia Gaffney and her husband Michael; Jacqueline Papajohn and her husband Evan; Nancy Sapienza and her husband Thomas; Susan's children, Robert, Gary and Eric Guilbert; his nieces and nephew, Erin Normand, Alyssa and Alaina Papajohn, Cory and Samantha Sinotte and Danielle Lemire; his beloved cat, Gideon; as well as extended family members and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 4-6:30pm with a memorial service at 6:30, at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to Waypoint (formerly Child and Family Services), PO Box 448, Manchester, NH 03105 or online at www.waypointnh.org
Published in Union Leader on June 9, 2019