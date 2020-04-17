Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Lidia Maria Pedro, 59, beloved wife of James Iannone, died April 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Lidia was the loving mother of Michael Iannone and Carissa Hernandez. She was most proud that Michael and Carissa matured into kind and respectful adults, making this world a better place for those who have the pleasure to know them. Lidia always had a gleam in her eye and a love of life. She was warm and welcoming with a big heart, beautiful smile, and a great laugh. Lidia and Jim were best friends and each other's partner in life since High School; Lidia made her house a home for family and friends wherever life's journey took them.



Born January 5, 1961 in Waterbury, CT, Lidia was the daughter of Maria Cesaria Pedro and the late Antonio Pedro Sr. She graduated from Crosby High School in 1979 and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Northeastern University in 1983. Her passion for the news and broadcast journalism started as a News Assistant for The Ten O'Clock News at WGBH in Boston. After graduating from Northeastern, Lidia worked as a Production Assistant at Continental Cablevision in Portsmouth, NH. She then joined WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH as a Videographer/Editor and News Producer, where she was nominated for an Associated Press Broadcast Award for Best News Feature for her 5:30 Live Thanksgiving Special; which she wrote, shot, edited, directed and produced. Lidia moved on to produce ACTION NEWS at 6 PM at WTNH-TV in New Haven, CT and was a Senior News Producer at New England Cable News in Newton, MA for many years. Covering the Reagan-Gorbachev Summit and producing several New Hampshire's First in the Nation Primaries were some of the highlights of Lidia's career in journalism.



Lidia's appreciation for the value of quality journalism never waned, even after following her heart into the non-profit world where she used her skills and ability "to get things done" for the benefit of others. She worked as a Communications Manager for AmeriCorps VISTA, in support of Ashoka Youth Venture, a VISTA Project Manager for the city of Manchester, a Board of Director position with Volunteer NH in Concord, NH, and as Area Manager for AHEDD in Camp Hill, PA where she led the successful delivery of personalized employment services for people with disabilities. Her inquisitiveness and desire to live life to the fullest drove her love of travel. The opportunity to experience the world, especially with her children, was a source of tremendous pleasure. She enjoyed the beauty of America's National Parks, with Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon among her most memorable. Lidia's love of the beach and the Maine coastline provided her with respite and rejuvenation. She embraced the chance to live in England and Australia, for two years each. Allowing her to fully experience as much of Europe, Africa, and Oceania as possible. The Acropolis, the Forum and Coliseum, the Sphinx and Great Pyramids of Giza, and the beaches of the Mediterranean, Hawaii, and the South Pacific where some of her favorite destinations. In addition to the site-seeing and sun-bathing, Lidia enjoyed hiking the Kintyre Peninsula, Hadrian's Wall, Franconia Ridge, Kaiserstuhl Conservation Park, the Heysen Trail, the Olgas, and Mount Washington, to name a few. Sleeping under the stars in the Flinders Ranges was a breathtaking memory she always treasured. Lidia's exceptional palate, especially for red wine, and fantastic cooking were some of her tools she used to bring people together. She made a phenomenal Portuguese paella, which she loved to share with family and friends at any opportunity. Engaging in conversations with her "Australian family" while tasting and learning about South Australia's finest wines was a treasured experience. She combined her love of family, friends, and wine into cycling the Shiraz Trail and an unforgettable 25th wedding anniversary cycling trip through the Rioja and Ribera de Duero wine regions of northern Spain. Enjoying a fine Brunello from Montalcino, a Shiraz from Barossa Valley, or a Clos Apalta or Vina Vik from Chile in her memory would be appropriate. In addition to Jim, her husband of 35 years, Lidia leaves behind her son Michael Iannone of Bedford, NH and her daughter and son-in-law Carissa and Alex Hernandez of Madison, CT. She is survived by her mother, Maria Pedro of Waterbury, CT, her brothers, Antonio Pedro Jr. of Avon, CT and Jack Pedro of Waterbury, CT, and many dearly loved members of the Pedro, Ruivo, Nogueira, Iannone, and Rokosky families. In honor of Lidia's and the family's wishes, funeral services are private and will be followed by a memorial and celebration of life held at a future date.In lieu of flowers and to honor Lidia's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 17, 2020

